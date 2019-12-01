People in China have to provide a facial scan when registering for new telecom services. Photo: Simon Song
China launches facial recognition for mobile phone users
- New regulation increases concerns that there are not sufficient safeguards in place to protect people’s personal information
- China does not have specific laws governing the use of facial recognition technologies
Facial recognition systems are widely used across China. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese professor sues wildlife park after it introduces facial recognition entry system
- Academic Guo Bing says he fears the technology could ‘steal’ his identity
- Lecturer at Zhejiang Sci-tech University files suit for breach of contract after attraction refuses him a refund on US$190 annual pass
