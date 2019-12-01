Channels

People in China have to provide a facial scan when registering for new telecom services.
Politics

China launches facial recognition for mobile phone users

  • New regulation increases concerns that there are not sufficient safeguards in place to protect people’s personal information
  • China does not have specific laws governing the use of facial recognition technologies
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Updated: 11:00pm, 1 Dec, 2019

People in China have to provide a facial scan when registering for new telecom services. Photo: Simon Song
Facial recognition systems are widely used across China.
Society

Chinese professor sues wildlife park after it introduces facial recognition entry system

  • Academic Guo Bing says he fears the technology could ‘steal’ his identity
  • Lecturer at Zhejiang Sci-tech University files suit for breach of contract after attraction refuses him a refund on US$190 annual pass
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 10:33pm, 3 Nov, 2019

Facial recognition systems are widely used across China. Photo: Bloomberg
