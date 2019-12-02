Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China now accounts for around 30 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions. Photo: AP
Politics

China’s plans for new coal plants risk undermining battle against global warming

  • World’s largest coal consumer shows little sign of ending its dependency even though it is also the biggest market for renewable energy sources
  • UN climate summit is meeting to discuss ways to limit future warming, but hopes are fading that China will commit to further curbs on emissions
Topic |   Climate change
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:57pm, 2 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

China now accounts for around 30 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.