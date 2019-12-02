Shanghai is at the centre of a plan to integrate the Yangtze River Delta. Photo: Xinhua
Big plans for Yangtze River Delta as China takes on the wealth gap and pollution
- Yangtze blueprint to integrate Shanghai and the three neighbouring provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui, but little word on how it will be achieved
- Scheme’s fate hinges on getting rival centres and officials to work together to reduce urban-rural divide, analyst says
