Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shanghai is at the centre of a plan to integrate the Yangtze River Delta. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Big plans for Yangtze River Delta as China takes on the wealth gap and pollution

  • Yangtze blueprint to integrate Shanghai and the three neighbouring provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui, but little word on how it will be achieved
  • Scheme’s fate hinges on getting rival centres and officials to work together to reduce urban-rural divide, analyst says
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
SCMP

Shi Jiangtao  

Mandy Zuo  

Kristin Huang  

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 10:34pm, 2 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shanghai is at the centre of a plan to integrate the Yangtze River Delta. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.