Nur Bekri was sentenced to life for corruption on Monday. Photo: Handout
Chinese court jails senior ethnic Uygur official for life on corruption charges
- Former Xinjiang governor Nur Bekri was sentenced after he admitted accepting more than US$11 million in bribes over a 20-year period
- Spell in office coincided with outbreak of serious ethnic violence in region where the authorities have been accused of detaining a million Muslims in camps
Topic | Corruption in China
