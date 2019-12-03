Beijing appears to be holding its long-term line on Hong Kong, despite months of protests in the city and a landslide electoral win by the pro-democracy camp. Photo: EPA-EFE
Top Chinese official praises Macau, warns Hong Kong to toe state constitutional line
- Communist Party’s No 3 leader says Hong Kong must heed the central government’s policies
- Li Zhanshu’s hardline rhetoric signals that last month’s district council elections have not swayed Beijing from its plans for the two cities
Topic | Hong Kong Basic Law
