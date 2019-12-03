Taiwanese tourists will need to provide proof of funds if they are to visit Thai attractions such as Bangkok’s Wat Saket temple, also known as Golden Mount. Photo: AFP
Taiwanese travel agents bemoan Thailand’s ‘humiliating’ new visa requirements
- They argue the island should negotiate less demanding terms with Thailand, whose citizens are allowed visa-free entry to Taiwan
- Taipei government has tried to attract visitors from Southeast Asia amid drop in number of mainland Chinese tourists
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwanese tourists will need to provide proof of funds if they are to visit Thai attractions such as Bangkok’s Wat Saket temple, also known as Golden Mount. Photo: AFP
Taipei’s elections in January could influence the tone of cross-strait relations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing extends sweeteners for Taiwanese weeks before Taipei election
- Latest measures grant island’s people and enterprises more equal treatment with their mainland counterparts
- Package in March last year was dismissed by Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council as an attempt to buy political support
Topic | Taiwan
Taipei’s elections in January could influence the tone of cross-strait relations. Photo: EPA-EFE