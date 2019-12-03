Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Taiwanese tourists will need to provide proof of funds if they are to visit Thai attractions such as Bangkok’s Wat Saket temple, also known as Golden Mount. Photo: AFP
Politics

Taiwanese travel agents bemoan Thailand’s ‘humiliating’ new visa requirements

  • They argue the island should negotiate less demanding terms with Thailand, whose citizens are allowed visa-free entry to Taiwan
  • Taipei government has tried to attract visitors from Southeast Asia amid drop in number of mainland Chinese tourists
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 7:44pm, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taiwanese tourists will need to provide proof of funds if they are to visit Thai attractions such as Bangkok’s Wat Saket temple, also known as Golden Mount. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Taipei’s elections in January could influence the tone of cross-strait relations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Beijing extends sweeteners for Taiwanese weeks before Taipei election

  • Latest measures grant island’s people and enterprises more equal treatment with their mainland counterparts
  • Package in March last year was dismissed by Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council as an attempt to buy political support
Topic |   Taiwan
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 10:40pm, 4 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taipei’s elections in January could influence the tone of cross-strait relations. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.