The US Capitol building, where the UIGHUR Act came before the House of Representatives for a vote on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US House passes Uygur law demanding sanctions on China over human rights abuses in Xinjiang camps
- Legislation urges US government to act to counter China’s crackdown on Muslims and members of other minority groups in the northwestern region of Xinjiang
- Would prohibit the export of certain US technologies that could be used in state-sponsored suppression
United Nations experts and activists say at least 1 million Uygurs and members of other largely Muslim minority groups have been detained in camps in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
New cache of Xinjiang papers ‘a manual for China’s detention camps’
- Trove of classified Chinese documents reveals instructions on how to prevent escapes and maintain secrecy about the system, journalists’ group says
United Nations experts and activists say at least 1 million Uygurs and members of other largely Muslim minority groups have been detained in camps in Xinjiang. Photo: AP