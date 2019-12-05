In China, ethnic minority affairs have been at the centre of heated and controversial debates. Photo: Tessa Chan
China’s ethnic groups face end to affirmative action in education, taxes, policing
- Preferential policies – seen by Han Chinese as giving ethnic minorities unfair benefits – are changing
- Police crackdown on those who abuse the law may also be on the way, as campaigns stressing national identity are expanded
Topic | China’s Communist Party
The US Capitol building, where the UIGHUR Act came before the House of Representatives for a vote on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China protests as US House passes Uygur bill demanding sanctions over human rights abuses in Xinjiang camps
- Legislation urges US government to act to counter China’s crackdown on Muslims and other minority groups
- It would prohibit the export of certain US technologies that could be used in state-sponsored suppression
Topic | Xinjiang
