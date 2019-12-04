Private-sector workers are far more likely to find themselves caught up in China’s legal system. Photo: Simon Song
China's top prosecutor urges courts to cut entrepreneurs more slack as concerns grow about unfair treatment
- Zhang Jun, the head of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, said courts should try to avoid formal charges and seek probation when possible
- Private business leaders and workers are far more likely to face criminal charges compared with their peers in the state sector
Topic | China Society
