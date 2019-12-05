Channels

Former US vice-president Al Gore speaks by video at the launch of Countdown at the TED World Theatre in New York. Photo: TED
Politics

Leave politics and trade concerns out of climate change fight, advocates warn

  • Climate change ‘cannot be a partisan issue’, UN expert and Paris Agreement architect Christiana Figueres says
  • Humanity faces existential danger if politics is allowed to intrude on the climate battle, Countdown initiative’s launch told
Topic |   Climate change
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein  

Updated: 7:10am, 5 Dec, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
Last month’s flooding in Venice highlighted concerns about climate change. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

China and EU try to forge common front to lead fight against climate change

  • Cooperation between Brussels and Beijing will take on renewed importance at this month’s Madrid summit after the US exited an agreement to limit emissions
  • Governments are increasingly aware of the need to ‘fight the same battle’, but must now find ways to translate this concurrence into action
Topic |   Climate crisis
SCMP

Echo Xie  

Albert Han  

Updated: 1:09am, 5 Dec, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
