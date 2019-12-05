Former US vice-president Al Gore speaks by video at the launch of Countdown at the TED World Theatre in New York. Photo: TED
Leave politics and trade concerns out of climate change fight, advocates warn
- Climate change ‘cannot be a partisan issue’, UN expert and Paris Agreement architect Christiana Figueres says
- Humanity faces existential danger if politics is allowed to intrude on the climate battle, Countdown initiative’s launch told
Topic | Climate change
Former US vice-president Al Gore speaks by video at the launch of Countdown at the TED World Theatre in New York. Photo: TED
Last month’s flooding in Venice highlighted concerns about climate change. Photo: EPA-EFE
China and EU try to forge common front to lead fight against climate change
- Cooperation between Brussels and Beijing will take on renewed importance at this month’s Madrid summit after the US exited an agreement to limit emissions
- Governments are increasingly aware of the need to ‘fight the same battle’, but must now find ways to translate this concurrence into action
Topic | Climate crisis
Last month’s flooding in Venice highlighted concerns about climate change. Photo: EPA-EFE