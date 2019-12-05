Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je said Taiwan was “not on the top of the priority list” for Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan not a top priority for Beijing because it’s too distracted, Taipei mayor says
- Mainland China has other issues to worry about, including protest-hit Hong Kong and a slowing economy, according to Ko Wen-je
- He also says US wouldn’t let the self-ruled island become formally independent or be taken over by the mainland
Topic | Taiwan
A US sailor enjoys his shore leave at a Hong Kong bar. Photo: Edward Wong.
US Navy ‘invited’ to go to Taiwan and ‘have fun’ after Beijing bans port visits to Hong Kong
- While a visit to the self-ruled island would be certain to anger the Chinese government, Taiwanese internet users say American sailors would be welcome
- Beijing banned US warships in retaliation for Donald Trump signing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law
Topic | US-China relations
