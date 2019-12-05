Channels

Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je said Taiwan was "not on the top of the priority list" for Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Taiwan not a top priority for Beijing because it’s too distracted, Taipei mayor says

  • Mainland China has other issues to worry about, including protest-hit Hong Kong and a slowing economy, according to Ko Wen-je
  • He also says US wouldn’t let the self-ruled island become formally independent or be taken over by the mainland
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:45pm, 5 Dec, 2019

Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je said Taiwan was “not on the top of the priority list” for Beijing. Photo: Reuters
A US sailor enjoys his shore leave at a Hong Kong bar. Photo: Edward Wong.
Military

US Navy ‘invited’ to go to Taiwan and ‘have fun’ after Beijing bans port visits to Hong Kong

  • While a visit to the self-ruled island would be certain to anger the Chinese government, Taiwanese internet users say American sailors would be welcome
  • Beijing banned US warships in retaliation for Donald Trump signing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law
Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 4:26pm, 4 Dec, 2019

A US sailor enjoys his shore leave at a Hong Kong bar. Photo: Edward Wong.
