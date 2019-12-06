The Kuomintang said it was relying on loans but had found people to support its presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu on the campaign trail. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s Kuomintang opposition party says it’s struggling to pay staff amid asset freeze
- It says it is relying on loans for salaries because of measure put in place by government as part of investigation into ill-gotten assets
- Committee handling probe responds to ‘fake information’, saying the party had income last year of US$13.77 million that had not been frozen
Topic | Taiwan
Ruby Lin, who made her name starring in My Fair Princess (left), was targeted by hundreds of slanderous posts, her lawyers said. Photo: Handout
‘Supporting Taiwan independence’ ruled slanderous in China as actress Ruby Lin sues Weibo accuser
- Social media user ordered to apologise and pay compensation to the Taiwanese actress for accusing her of backing independence, her legal representatives say
- Lin was targeted by similar comments last year after her TV show was funded by the Taiwanese ministry of culture
Topic | China Society
