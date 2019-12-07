Channels

Taiwan is preparing for an election next month. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

Taiwanese public vote for chaos … in word of the year poll

  • The character topped the vote in a contest run by a newspaper to find the word that best summed up the year – the second time it had topped the list
  • Filmmaker Ang Lee who nominated it said he hoped that one year people would feel that ‘harmony’ was the most appropriate choice
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 11:35am, 7 Dec, 2019

Ruby Lin, who made her name starring in My Fair Princess (left), was targeted by hundreds of slanderous posts, her lawyers said. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

‘Supporting Taiwan independence’ ruled slanderous in China as actress Ruby Lin sues Weibo accuser

  • Social media user ordered to apologise and pay compensation to the Taiwanese actress for accusing her of backing independence, her legal representatives say
  • Lin was targeted by similar comments last year after her TV show was funded by the Taiwanese ministry of culture
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 10:24pm, 6 Dec, 2019

Ruby Lin, who made her name starring in My Fair Princess (left), was targeted by hundreds of slanderous posts, her lawyers said. Photo: Handout
