Taiwan is preparing for an election next month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese public vote for chaos … in word of the year poll
- The character topped the vote in a contest run by a newspaper to find the word that best summed up the year – the second time it had topped the list
- Filmmaker Ang Lee who nominated it said he hoped that one year people would feel that ‘harmony’ was the most appropriate choice
Ruby Lin, who made her name starring in My Fair Princess (left), was targeted by hundreds of slanderous posts, her lawyers said. Photo: Handout
‘Supporting Taiwan independence’ ruled slanderous in China as actress Ruby Lin sues Weibo accuser
- Social media user ordered to apologise and pay compensation to the Taiwanese actress for accusing her of backing independence, her legal representatives say
- Lin was targeted by similar comments last year after her TV show was funded by the Taiwanese ministry of culture
