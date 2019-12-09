China has defended its policies in Xinjiang, saying they are aimed at combating terrorism. Photo: AFP
China says it will ‘normalise’ Xinjiang camps as Beijing continues drive to defend policies in mainly Muslim region
- Chairman of regional government Shohrat Zakir say facilities – which Beijing insists offer education and training – will be opened up to school leavers and farmers
- Comments come as Beijing continues defence against claims of human rights abuses in region, where up to a million Muslims are reportedly detained
A million Muslims are reported to have been held in detention camps in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Chinese state media ‘terrorism’ documentaries seek to justify Xinjiang crackdown after US vote on human rights bill
- English-language documentaries produced by CGTN television show graphic images of terrorist attacks in far western region, where a million Muslims have been reportedly detained
- Programmes are latest attempt to justify ‘re-education programme’ after US House of Representatives backs call for sanctions on those accused of human rights abuses
