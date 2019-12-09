Taiwan says there is no need for new laws for Hong Kong protesters seeking refuge on the island. Pictured are protesters holding umbrellas in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Taiwan’s KMT opposition accuses President Tsai Ing-wen of ‘paying lip service’ to Hong Kong over failure to pass refugee law
- Party says failure to do more to help those fleeing the city shows she is ‘lying’ about her support for the pro-democracy movement
- Tsai is well ahead of the Kuomintang candidate Han Kuo-yu, with her vocal support for the protests seen as a key factor
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Taiwan says there is no need for new laws for Hong Kong protesters seeking refuge on the island. Pictured are protesters holding umbrellas in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
National Sun Yat-sen University in Kaohsiung is one of a number of Taiwanese universities allowing students affected by unrest in Hong Kong to sit in on classes. Photo: William Lamb
Taiwan’s universities open doors to students fleeing Hong Kong campus turmoil
- Affected students will be able to sit in on lectures at various colleges but will have to pass ministry review to qualify for a degree
Topic | Hong Kong protests
National Sun Yat-sen University in Kaohsiung is one of a number of Taiwanese universities allowing students affected by unrest in Hong Kong to sit in on classes. Photo: William Lamb