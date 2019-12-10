Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is seeking re-election in January. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen denies ‘using’ Hong Kong protests for election
- She says Taiwan has always had a supportive attitude towards Hongkongers taking to the streets to fight for democracy
- Remarks follow criticism from her main rival in next month’s vote and from Baptist University student leader
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is seeking re-election in January. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan says there is no need for new laws for Hong Kong protesters seeking refuge on the island. Pictured are protesters holding umbrellas in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Taiwan’s KMT opposition accuses President Tsai Ing-wen of ‘paying lip service’ to Hong Kong over failure to pass refugee law
- Party says failure to do more to help those fleeing the city shows she is ‘lying’ about her support for the pro-democracy movement
- Tsai is well ahead of the Kuomintang candidate Han Kuo-yu, with her vocal support for the protests seen as a key factor
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Taiwan says there is no need for new laws for Hong Kong protesters seeking refuge on the island. Pictured are protesters holding umbrellas in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang