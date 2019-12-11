Channels

Chinese staff members adjust US and Chinese flags before the start of trade talks at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

US-China decoupling could offer a surprise profit for investors, UBS money managers say

  • Trade war’s fracturing of US-China ties could allow investors to tap the two marketplaces for better returns, UBS Asset Management’s Barry Gill says
  • ‘We're going to end up in this dual polarity at some point, and for global investments, that's not a bad thing,’ he says
Topic |   Investing
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein  

Updated: 4:25am, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese staff members adjust US and Chinese flags before the start of trade talks at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Li Ruogu is a former chairman of the Export-Import Bank of China. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China should ‘show strength’ and address US demands, says leading reformist Li Ruogu

  • Former bank chief Li Ruogu tells Sanya forum country should start making structural economic reforms that would help bring trade war to an end
  • Many have long called for China to offer business a level playing field, but Li warns some changes have not been ‘well-implemented’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 11:14am, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Li Ruogu is a former chairman of the Export-Import Bank of China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
