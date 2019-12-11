Channels

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has been accused of using legislation to support her political ambitions. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

Beijing says Taiwan’s anti-infiltration bill causing ‘alarm’ for investors

  • Island’s ruling DPP using ‘law revisions’ to incite hostility and restrict normal exchanges across Taiwan Strait, policymaking office says
  • Draft bill prohibits anyone donating to a political party, influencing elections or otherwise seeking to sway Taiwanese politics on the instructions of ‘infiltration sources’
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:40pm, 11 Dec, 2019

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is seeking re-election in January. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen denies ‘using’ Hong Kong protests for election

  • She says Taiwan has always had a supportive attitude towards Hongkongers taking to the streets to fight for democracy
  • Remarks follow criticism from her main rival in next month’s vote and from Baptist University student leader
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:44pm, 10 Dec, 2019

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is seeking re-election in January. Photo: EPA-EFE
