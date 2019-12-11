Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has been accused of using legislation to support her political ambitions. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing says Taiwan’s anti-infiltration bill causing ‘alarm’ for investors
- Island’s ruling DPP using ‘law revisions’ to incite hostility and restrict normal exchanges across Taiwan Strait, policymaking office says
- Draft bill prohibits anyone donating to a political party, influencing elections or otherwise seeking to sway Taiwanese politics on the instructions of ‘infiltration sources’
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is seeking re-election in January. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen denies ‘using’ Hong Kong protests for election
- She says Taiwan has always had a supportive attitude towards Hongkongers taking to the streets to fight for democracy
- Remarks follow criticism from her main rival in next month’s vote and from Baptist University student leader
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
