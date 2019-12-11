The case of campaigning journalist Sophia Huang Xueqin, detained in southern China, is cited in the CPJ report. Photo: Thomas Yau
China /  Politics

China is world’s biggest jailer of journalists as attacks on press freedom go on, watchdog says

  • Group estimates 250 journalists are behind bars for doing their jobs and 48 of them are in China
  • Watchdog says many face ‘anti-state’ charges or accusations of producing ‘false news’
Topic |   Human rights in China
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:06pm, 11 Dec, 2019

A “deepfake” image from a video showing Hollywood star Jessica Alba's face morphed onto the body of a pornographic actress. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Apps & Social

China issues new rules to clamp down on deepfake technologies used to create and broadcast fake news

  • The regulation comes about one-and-a-half months after California introduced legislation to make political deepfakes illegal
Topic |   Internet
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Updated: 10:57pm, 30 Nov, 2019

