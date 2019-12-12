China’s tyre recycling industry body says dealing with the 13 million tyres discarded every year could be worth US$14.2 billion to the country’s economy. Photo: Getty Images
China drafts rules to encourage tyre recycling as part of anti-pollution efforts
- Industry body says China discards about 13 million tyres every year
- Recycling this waste could create business worth US$14.2 billion, it said
Topic | Environment
China’s tyre recycling industry body says dealing with the 13 million tyres discarded every year could be worth US$14.2 billion to the country’s economy. Photo: Getty Images
Xu Kaihua, founder and chairman of Chinese battery metals maker GEM Co. Photo: Handout
China’s GEM, the world’s biggest battery recycler, is helping fuel the future of cars
- The Shenzhen-based firm aims to collect and process 30 per cent of China’s discarded electric vehicle batteries
Topic | Electric cars
Xu Kaihua, founder and chairman of Chinese battery metals maker GEM Co. Photo: Handout