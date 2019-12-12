Disarmed Nationalist troops march down Nanking Road, the main street, under guard of Communist troops during the latter’s takeover of China. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Politics

Associated Press honours journalist executed in 1951 by Chinese officials

  • YC Jao’s nephew wrote to the news agency last year to highlight Chinese court’s rejection of family’s 1983 request for posthumous pardon
  • Labelled a spy because of his work, Jao was one of hundreds seized by secret police during a purge of supposed counter-revolutionaries
Topic |   Chinese history
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:05pm, 12 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Disarmed Nationalist troops march down Nanking Road, the main street, under guard of Communist troops during the latter’s takeover of China. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ho Weng Toh flew B-25 bombers during World War II. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  People

From HKU student to World War II Chinese air force pilot, 99-year-old Ho Weng Toh looks back on his colourful life

  • The war veteran fled the Japanese, married in Shanghai and moved to Singapore where he rose to become Singapore Airlines’ chief pilot
  • His life is captured in a 312-page book titled Memoirs of a Flying Tiger: The Story of a WWII Veteran and SIA Pioneer Pilot
Topic |   Singapore
An excerpt

An excerpt  

Updated: 11:22am, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ho Weng Toh flew B-25 bombers during World War II. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.