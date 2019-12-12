Disarmed Nationalist troops march down Nanking Road, the main street, under guard of Communist troops during the latter’s takeover of China. Photo: Getty Images
Associated Press honours journalist executed in 1951 by Chinese officials
- YC Jao’s nephew wrote to the news agency last year to highlight Chinese court’s rejection of family’s 1983 request for posthumous pardon
- Labelled a spy because of his work, Jao was one of hundreds seized by secret police during a purge of supposed counter-revolutionaries
Topic | Chinese history
Ho Weng Toh flew B-25 bombers during World War II. Photo: Handout
From HKU student to World War II Chinese air force pilot, 99-year-old Ho Weng Toh looks back on his colourful life
- The war veteran fled the Japanese, married in Shanghai and moved to Singapore where he rose to become Singapore Airlines’ chief pilot
- His life is captured in a 312-page book titled Memoirs of a Flying Tiger: The Story of a WWII Veteran and SIA Pioneer Pilot
Topic | Singapore
