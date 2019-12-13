Beijing’s man for restive regions is believed to have expanded the police force and network of internment camps where Muslim minorities are held. Illustration: Henry Wong
From Tibet to Xinjiang, Beijing’s man for restive regions Chen Quanguo is the prime target of US sanctions

  • He is believed to have expanded the police force and network of internment camps where Muslim minorities are held in Xinjiang
  • Known for his strong-arm tactics – and lap swimming – his rise up the ranks looks set to continue
Jun Mai

Updated: 7:57am, 13 Dec, 2019

While Muslim communities are in lockdown, the Han population is voting with its feet and leaving the region, sources say. Illustration: Brian Wang
Wanted: Chinese cadres to hold Beijing’s line in Xinjiang as Han Chinese head for the exits

  • Beijing’s officials are leaving the troubled region where – by some estimates – up to a million Uygurs have been held in detention centres
  • While Muslim communities are in lockdown, people of Han Chinese ethnicity are voting with their feet and leaving the region, sources say
Mimi Lau

Updated: 7:18am, 9 Dec, 2019

