Beijing’s man for restive regions is believed to have expanded the police force and network of internment camps where Muslim minorities are held. Illustration: Henry Wong
From Tibet to Xinjiang, Beijing’s man for restive regions Chen Quanguo is the prime target of US sanctions
- He is believed to have expanded the police force and network of internment camps where Muslim minorities are held in Xinjiang
- Known for his strong-arm tactics – and lap swimming – his rise up the ranks looks set to continue
Topic | Xinjiang
While Muslim communities are in lockdown, the Han population is voting with its feet and leaving the region, sources say. Illustration: Brian Wang
Wanted: Chinese cadres to hold Beijing’s line in Xinjiang as Han Chinese head for the exits
- Beijing’s officials are leaving the troubled region where – by some estimates – up to a million Uygurs have been held in detention centres
- While Muslim communities are in lockdown, people of Han Chinese ethnicity are voting with their feet and leaving the region, sources say
