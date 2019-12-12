It is alleged that some mainland visitors to Taiwan evaded vetting by being invited under so-called exchange programmes. Photo: Xinhua
Taiwan investigates exchange programmes ‘used for illegal visits by mainland Chinese government officials’

  • Shell companies and non-profit groups were set up to invite mainlanders for exchange visits and avoid proper screening, prosecutors say
  • Some who visited were officials from government and the Communist Party’s United Front Work Department, it is alleged
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 6:15pm, 12 Dec, 2019

Shih Cheng-ping had been missing since August last year. Photo: Handout
Missing Taiwanese professor Shih Cheng-ping detained in mainland China over ‘threat to national security'

  • Beijing authorities confirm that former academic who disappeared in August last year was under investigation
  • News comes ahead of island’s elections and follows detention of two other Taiwanese, but mainland officials insist there is nothing unusual about the cases
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 11:00pm, 13 Nov, 2019

