US President Donald Trump has tweeted that the US and China are “very close” to setting an interim deal that would halt the 17-month-old trade war. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump tweets that a US-China trade deal is ‘very close’, buoying stock market

  • ‘They want it, and so do we!’ the US president says in his Twitter post, sending the S&P 500 surging to a record high
  • Tweet comes with 15 per cent tariffs on US$156 billion of Chinese imports slated to go into effect on Sunday
Lee Jeong-ho

Updated: 1:34am, 13 Dec, 2019

US and China trade negotiators are working towards phase one of a trade deal which they hope will satisfy both US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: AP
Trade deal must include US tariff rollback says China’s Global Times

  • Beijing ‘insists’ pledge to scrap new tariffs in December cannot replace a rolling back of existing duties in phase one of hoped-for trade agreement
Kinling Lo

Updated: 11:01pm, 1 Dec, 2019

US and China trade negotiators are working towards phase one of a trade deal which they hope will satisfy both US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: AP
