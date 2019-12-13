US President Donald Trump has tweeted that the US and China are “very close” to setting an interim deal that would halt the 17-month-old trade war. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump tweets that a US-China trade deal is ‘very close’, buoying stock market
- ‘They want it, and so do we!’ the US president says in his Twitter post, sending the S&P 500 surging to a record high
- Tweet comes with 15 per cent tariffs on US$156 billion of Chinese imports slated to go into effect on Sunday
Topic | Donald Trump
US and China trade negotiators are working towards phase one of a trade deal which they hope will satisfy both US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: AP
