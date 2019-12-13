Refinitiv and Reuters are in talks after it emerged that the financial information provider had filtered the news agency’s coverage of Hong Kong protests to Chinese customers. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Hong Kong protest reports: Refinitiv created filter to keep Reuters stories about unrest from mainland Chinese customers

  • Financial information provider says it ‘must comply with the laws and regulations of the countries in which we operate’
  • Filter limited stories from nearly 100 providers, including Chinese state news agency Xinhua
Topic |   Censorship in China
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:05pm, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Refinitiv and Reuters are in talks after it emerged that the financial information provider had filtered the news agency’s coverage of Hong Kong protests to Chinese customers. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.