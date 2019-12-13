Refinitiv and Reuters are in talks after it emerged that the financial information provider had filtered the news agency’s coverage of Hong Kong protests to Chinese customers. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong protest reports: Refinitiv created filter to keep Reuters stories about unrest from mainland Chinese customers
- Financial information provider says it ‘must comply with the laws and regulations of the countries in which we operate’
- Filter limited stories from nearly 100 providers, including Chinese state news agency Xinhua
Topic | Censorship in China
Refinitiv and Reuters are in talks after it emerged that the financial information provider had filtered the news agency’s coverage of Hong Kong protests to Chinese customers. Photo: Reuters