The Czech-Chinese Centre at Prague’s Charles University was shut last month after reports that staff failed to disclose funding from China’s embassy. Photo: Shutterstock
Czech Republic becomes unlikely front line in China’s soft power war
- Local news report alleging Czech-owned consumer finance giant Home Credit is behind campaign to promote Beijing is touching raw nerves
- Eastern European country ‘something of a battleground for views of China’
Confucius Institutes have been established in almost 500 higher education institutions globally. Photo: Doris Liu
Belgian university closes its Chinese state-funded Confucius Institute after spying claims
- Vrije Universiteit Brussel says cooperating with the institute is no longer consistent with its policies
- Security services had accused Song Xinning, former head of the institute at the university, of being a recruiter for Chinese intelligence
