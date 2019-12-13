The Czech-Chinese Centre at Prague’s Charles University was shut last month after reports that staff failed to disclose funding from China’s embassy. Photo: Shutterstock
Czech Republic becomes unlikely front line in China’s soft power war

  • Local news report alleging Czech-owned consumer finance giant Home Credit is behind campaign to promote Beijing is touching raw nerves
  • Eastern European country ‘something of a battleground for views of China’
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 11:04pm, 13 Dec, 2019

Confucius Institutes have been established in almost 500 higher education institutions globally. Photo: Doris Liu
Belgian university closes its Chinese state-funded Confucius Institute after spying claims

  • Vrije Universiteit Brussel says cooperating with the institute is no longer consistent with its policies
  • Security services had accused Song Xinning, former head of the institute at the university, of being a recruiter for Chinese intelligence
Stuart Lau

Updated: 11:29pm, 11 Dec, 2019

