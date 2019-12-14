Lawyer Huang Sha plans to send the report to the government and to request urgent improvements be made to detention centres. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

Unofficial survey reveals appalling conditions in China’s detention centres

  • Some detainees reported being beaten by guards, going hungry or being deprived of medical treatment
  • Lawyers across the country filled in questionnaires after speaking to their clients, with 90 per cent saying they slept in cramped quarters
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 10:30am, 14 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lawyer Huang Sha plans to send the report to the government and to request urgent improvements be made to detention centres. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A protester in Istanbul draws attention to the treatment of Uygurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

US lawmakers aren’t buying what Beijing is selling about reality of Xinjiang detention camps

  • Senate will consider a bolstered version of legislation targeting China, called the UIGHUR Act, that the House of Representatives approved by a 407-to-1 vote
  • Despite China’s claims, Uygurs living overseas point to silence from relatives in Xinjiang as proof they are either still detained or their freedom is limited
Topic |   Human rights in China
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 11:43pm, 12 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester in Istanbul draws attention to the treatment of Uygurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.