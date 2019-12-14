Lawyer Huang Sha plans to send the report to the government and to request urgent improvements be made to detention centres. Photo: AFP
Unofficial survey reveals appalling conditions in China’s detention centres
- Some detainees reported being beaten by guards, going hungry or being deprived of medical treatment
- Lawyers across the country filled in questionnaires after speaking to their clients, with 90 per cent saying they slept in cramped quarters
A protester in Istanbul draws attention to the treatment of Uygurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Photo: EPA-EFE
US lawmakers aren’t buying what Beijing is selling about reality of Xinjiang detention camps
- Senate will consider a bolstered version of legislation targeting China, called the UIGHUR Act, that the House of Representatives approved by a 407-to-1 vote
- Despite China’s claims, Uygurs living overseas point to silence from relatives in Xinjiang as proof they are either still detained or their freedom is limited
