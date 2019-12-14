A cornerstone of the new deal is Beijing’s commitment to buy US farm goods, an important matter to farmers like Don Bloss of the US Midwestern state of Nebraska, shown at work in the summer of 2018. Photo: AP
Do the numbers in Donald Trump’s ‘phase-one’ trade deal work? US critics worry they don’t

  • Concerns include a lack of specifics on farm purchase commitments and enforcement mechanisms
  • A shortage of trust on both sides and the US president’s mercurial negotiating style also cited as shortcomings
A deal with China could give Donald Trump a boost in next year’s US presidential election. Photo: Reuters
Trade deal may offer only short respite from US-China tensions, observers say

  • Interim deal unconfirmed despite reports in US that Washington was set to cancel new tariffs and Beijing would buy US$50 billion of US goods
  • Agreement could give China time to stabilise economy and win Donald Trump support for his presidential election campaign
