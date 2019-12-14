The suspect was taken to hospital after being shot by police in Kaohsiung. Photo: CNA
Taiwanese police shoot man suspected of planting explosive device at Kuomintang campaign office

  • Device planted outside office in Tainan contained wires, liquid and powder, official media says
  • Island is preparing for presidential and parliamentary polls on January 11
Updated: 2:06pm, 14 Dec, 2019

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is seeking re-election in January. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen denies ‘using’ Hong Kong protests for election

  • She says Taiwan has always had a supportive attitude towards Hongkongers taking to the streets to fight for democracy
  • Remarks follow criticism from her main rival in next month’s vote and from Baptist University student leader
Updated: 7:44pm, 10 Dec, 2019

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is seeking re-election in January. Photo: EPA-EFE
