The suspect was taken to hospital after being shot by police in Kaohsiung. Photo: CNA
Taiwanese police shoot man suspected of planting explosive device at Kuomintang campaign office
- Device planted outside office in Tainan contained wires, liquid and powder, official media says
- Island is preparing for presidential and parliamentary polls on January 11
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is seeking re-election in January. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen denies ‘using’ Hong Kong protests for election
- She says Taiwan has always had a supportive attitude towards Hongkongers taking to the streets to fight for democracy
- Remarks follow criticism from her main rival in next month’s vote and from Baptist University student leader
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
