China’s annual Economic Work Meeting ended on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s leaders promise to boost growth, and fight poverty and pollution in 2020
- Annual Economic Work Meeting pledges to promote technology-based development and competition by further opening up the economy
- China faces ‘mounting risks and challenges at home and abroad’, report says
Topic | China economy
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump at a meeting in the White House in Washington on October 11. Photo: Bloomberg
Trade war: US and China said to agree on ‘phase one’ deal, with new US tariffs set aside
- US President Donald Trump gives the settlement his approval, Bloomberg reports
- US tariffs of 15 per cent on US$160 billion of Chinese goods, scheduled for Sunday, will be postponed, news outlets say
Topic | US-China trade war
