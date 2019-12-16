Mainland visitors have expressed fears for their safety during the ongoing unrest. Photo: AFP
‘Some people in Hong Kong may not like mainlanders’: how six months of protest hit China’s cross-border travellers
- Regular visitors from the mainland China side of the border say the unrest has disrupted everything from shopping trips to schooling plans
- Mass protests and violence have prompted regular visitors to reassess their relationship with the city
Hongkongers who live and work on the mainland are finding themselves caught in the middle over their city’s political crisis. Photo: Robert Ng
Hongkongers living in mainland China say safety and friendships are on the line amid protests
- They fear speaking their minds about unrest in home city, saying differing opinions are no longer tolerated in Hong Kong
- Meanwhile, they try to keep mainlanders informed about the real situation
