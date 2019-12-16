Mainland visitors have expressed fears for their safety during the ongoing unrest. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

‘Some people in Hong Kong may not like mainlanders’: how six months of protest hit China’s cross-border travellers

  • Regular visitors from the mainland China side of the border say the unrest has disrupted everything from shopping trips to schooling plans
  • Mass protests and violence have prompted regular visitors to reassess their relationship with the city
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Guo Rui

Updated: 7:02am, 16 Dec, 2019

Hongkongers who live and work on the mainland are finding themselves caught in the middle over their city’s political crisis. Photo: Robert Ng
China /  Society

Hongkongers living in mainland China say safety and friendships are on the line amid protests

  • They fear speaking their minds about unrest in home city, saying differing opinions are no longer tolerated in Hong Kong
  • Meanwhile, they try to keep mainlanders informed about the real situation
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 6:16am, 16 Dec, 2019

Hongkongers who live and work on the mainland are finding themselves caught in the middle over their city’s political crisis. Photo: Robert Ng
