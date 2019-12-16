The Potter King published the clip under the title “the first person in the world to flirt with a president”. His promoter objected to the last word. Photo: YouTube
China /  Politics

Taiwan YouTuber flirts with a president. Mainland China finds it ‘inappropriate’ – but not for the reasons you might think

  • Promoter not amused by Chen Chia-chin – aka the Potter King – after he repeatedly referred to the island’s leader as ‘president’ and demands he conform to ‘one-China’ principle
  • Tsai Ing-wen uses incident to hit out at ‘unacceptable’ behaviour and affirms support for freedom of expression in run-up to election
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 7:33pm, 16 Dec, 2019

