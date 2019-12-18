The Post looks at the political implications of the pro-democrats’ landslide win in the city’s recent grass-roots elections. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Why Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing camp may have to get used to losing

  • Half a year has passed since the city erupted into turmoil, exposing divisions over its future. In a new series, the South China Morning Post looks at the road ahead for Hong Kong and the challenges its people can expect to face.
  • Here, Echo Xie and Kinling Lo look at the political implications of the pro-democrats’ landslide win in recent grass-roots elections
Echo Xie  

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 6:28am, 18 Dec, 2019

Hong Kong’s pro-establishment bloc promoted the need for stability after months of protests in the city, but the strategy appeared to have little impact. Photo: AP
Time for Beijing to rethink Hong Kong script after pan-democrat landslide, Chinese analysts say

  • The results of the district council elections will boost the power of the non-establishment camp and possibly influence the race for the city’s leader, observers say
  • A central government official agreed that Beijing was surprised by the landslide win for the pan-democrats
Josephine Ma  

Echo Xie  

William Zheng  

Linda Lew  

Updated: 12:55pm, 1 Dec, 2019

