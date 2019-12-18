A screengrab of the censored video clip showing dozens of students taking part in a flash mob demonstration against changes to Fudan University’s charter. Photo: YouTube
China’s Fudan University students in flash mob for freedom of thought
- Video clip of protest against changes to charter removing ‘free thinking’ goes viral on Chinese social media before it is censored
- Global Times editor-in-chief describes the revisions as ‘insensitive’
A screengrab of the censored video clip showing dozens of students taking part in a flash mob demonstration against changes to Fudan University’s charter. Photo: YouTube
Women’s rights advocates say more needs to be done to address the problem of sexual harassment in schools. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese academics could lose their jobs over sexual harassment under new rules
- Education ministry issues ‘professional ethics’ regulations covering teaching and management for schools across the country
- It comes after two university professors were sacked last week, in separate cases, over allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate relationships
