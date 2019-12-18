A screengrab of the censored video clip showing dozens of students taking part in a flash mob demonstration against changes to Fudan University’s charter. Photo: YouTube
China /  Politics

China’s Fudan University students in flash mob for freedom of thought

  • Video clip of protest against changes to charter removing ‘free thinking’ goes viral on Chinese social media before it is censored
  • Global Times editor-in-chief describes the revisions as ‘insensitive’
Topic |   China Society
Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau in Hong Kong

Updated: 9:02pm, 18 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A screengrab of the censored video clip showing dozens of students taking part in a flash mob demonstration against changes to Fudan University’s charter. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau covers human rights, religion and civil society in China. She spent seven years in southern China as the Post's Guangzhou Correspondent before returning to Hong Kong in 2017. Today, Mimi continues to pursue stories across the country, monitoring and reporting on key political and civil issues. She has won numerous awards for her work.

Women’s rights advocates say more needs to be done to address the problem of sexual harassment in schools. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Society

Chinese academics could lose their jobs over sexual harassment under new rules

  • Education ministry issues ‘professional ethics’ regulations covering teaching and management for schools across the country
  • It comes after two university professors were sacked last week, in separate cases, over allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate relationships
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 5:02am, 18 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Women’s rights advocates say more needs to be done to address the problem of sexual harassment in schools. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang is a society reporter with the South China Morning Post. She likes to write human-interest stories and has written many about people living on the fringes of society. She believes there's no story or person that's too small.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.