Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province that must be returned to the mainland fold. Photo: Martin Chen
China more confident than ever of Taiwan reunification, senior mainland official says
- Head of Taiwan Affairs Office says country’s growing international influence means it can be more confident than ever of returning island to the mainland fold
- Liu Jieyi’s comments to People’s Daily newspaper were made three weeks ahead of the island’s elections, where cross-strait relations are one of the main issues
