Article 23 legislation remains a controversial topic in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong must not delay national security law, central government adviser says
- Legal professor says city authorities must revive plans for Article 23 legislation – a proposal that triggered mass protests in 2003
- Seminar in Beijing is also told that the Hong Kong government has to do a better job of implementing existing laws
Topic | Hong Kong protests
