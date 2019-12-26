A bill to end a detention measure targeting prostitution has been submitted to China’s legislature. Photo: AFP
China set to abolish forced labour detention system for sex workers

  • ‘Custody and education’ allows prostitutes and clients to be detained for up to two years without trial, and forced to make toys and household goods
  • State media have reported a decrease in detentions, while studies suggested the system was discriminatory and did not stem the sex trade
Updated: 8:00am, 26 Dec, 2019

