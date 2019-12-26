Organisers of a movement seeking to recall Taiwanese presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu as Kaohsiung mayor submit signatures to start the process on Thursday. Photo: CNA
Taiwan recall campaigners get referendum ball rolling against ‘runaway’ Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu
- A coalition formally submits a request for a vote on whether Han should be allowed to retain the city’s top job after agreeing to become the KMT’s presidential candidate
Topic | Tsai Ing-wen
Organisers of a movement seeking to recall Taiwanese presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu as Kaohsiung mayor submit signatures to start the process on Thursday. Photo: CNA