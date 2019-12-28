Luo Xixi was the first woman to use the #MeToo hashtag on Chinese social media. Photo: Handout
Two years on, woman who set off #MeToo in China still looking for ‘breakthrough’
- Luo Xixi inspired others to speak out about sexual harassment and their tactics have been informed by her experience and those of other trailblazers
- While there has been change to how allegations are handled, a heavy-handed response to activism continues
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
