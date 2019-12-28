Rescuers carry a survivor of a flooding accident in a coal mine in Sichuan province last week. Photo: Xinhua
China’s coal production on the rise, along with reports of mining accidents
- Production for the first 11 months of 2019 is up nearly 5 per cent on the previous year, according to official figures
- Mine operators accused of putting profits ahead of worker safety after spike in accidents
