The change is designed to dovetail with a new foreign investor law which takes effect on January 1. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Beijing revises law to make it easier for Taiwan companies to invest in mainland China

  • Several layers of bureaucracy removed to simplify procedures, aiming to encourage more investment from across the strait
  • It is the latest inducement offered in run-up to elections as Beijing tries to entice the island to accept its control
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters

Reuters

Updated: 4:55pm, 28 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The change is designed to dovetail with a new foreign investor law which takes effect on January 1. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE