China Innovation Investment chief executive Xiang Xin and his wife Kung Ching, an alternate director, have been detained in Taiwan for a month. Photo: CNA
China /  Politics

Executives detained in Taiwan amid spying claims seek help from Hong Kong

  • Xiang Xin and his wife Kung Ching, who were taken away by investigators on November 24, instruct lawyers to send letter to city’s representative office
  • Prosecutors began investigating the pair after allegations were made about the company by self-proclaimed former Chinese spy Wang Liqiang
Topic |   Taiwan
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou

Updated: 7:46pm, 28 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

China Innovation Investment chief executive Xiang Xin and his wife Kung Ching, an alternate director, have been detained in Taiwan for a month. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou joined the South China Morning Post's Beijing bureau in 2010. She covers China's diplomatic relations and has reported on topics such as Sino-US relations, China-India disputes, and reactions to the North Korea nuclear crisis, as well as other general news.