Hong Kong protesters mark Taiwan’s 108th anniversary as the Republic of China in October, in a show of defiance against Beijing’s rule. Photo: Dickson Lee
Taiwan seeking legal help from Hong Kong has ‘nothing to do with politics’
- Deputy justice minister says requests for judicial cooperation were made to Hong Kong authorities because the evidence was needed to press charges
- Chen Ming-tang makes comments amid wrangle over two cases – a robbery, and murder that prompted extradition bill which sparked mass protests
