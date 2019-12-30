High-speed rail services start on Monday to Zhangjiakou, a co-host of the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

China in high-speed rail top gear with launch of line to Winter Olympics city

  • The new services add to the 5,000km of high-speed rail rolled out across China this year
  • Travel time from Beijing to Inner Mongolia to be cut dramatically, opening up prospects for tourism in the autonomous region
Topic |   Transport and logistics
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 8:24am, 30 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

High-speed rail services start on Monday to Zhangjiakou, a co-host of the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu is a Beijing-based reporter focusing on international finance and diplomacy. Her journalism career spans a decade and she has been reporting for the Post since 2015. Wendy has a master's degree in finance from Germany's University of Freiburg.