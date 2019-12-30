High-speed rail services start on Monday to Zhangjiakou, a co-host of the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Photo: Xinhua
China in high-speed rail top gear with launch of line to Winter Olympics city
- The new services add to the 5,000km of high-speed rail rolled out across China this year
- Travel time from Beijing to Inner Mongolia to be cut dramatically, opening up prospects for tourism in the autonomous region
Topic | Transport and logistics
High-speed rail services start on Monday to Zhangjiakou, a co-host of the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Photo: Xinhua