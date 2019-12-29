Hong Kong Alipay payments will be accepted on public transport in Guangzhou. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong mobile payments to be accepted on Guangzhou public transport
- Yang Cheng Tong, the stored value cards used in the Guangdong capital, says payments made via the Hong Kong version of Alipay will be accepted ‘soon’
- Announcement comes amid drive to integrate Hong Kong and Macau with other cities in southern China as part of Greater Bay Area plans
Topic | Greater Bay Area
