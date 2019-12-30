Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during the televised presidential candidates’ debate ahead of the self-ruled island’s elections in January. Photo: AP
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen says talks with Beijing could resume
- Tsai includes vague promise of cross-strait reconciliation ‘eventually’ during presidential election debate
- Main opponent Han Kuo-yu accuses her of using anti-mainland tactics to canvass voter support
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during the televised presidential candidates’ debate ahead of the self-ruled island’s elections in January. Photo: AP