President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly accused Beijing of meddling in the run-up to the elections. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan lawmakers expected to pass anti-infiltration bill 10 days ahead of elections

  • Ruling DPP, which has majority in the legislature, vows to pass controversial bill to criminalise political activities backed or funded by Beijing
  • Main opposition KMT calls it a ‘political tool’ used by President Tsai Ing-wen and her government to silence dissent
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 8:47am, 31 Dec, 2019

Lawrence Chung covers major news in Taiwan, ranging from presidential and parliament elections to killer earthquakes and typhoons. Most of his reports focus on Taiwan’s relations with China, specifically on the impact and possible developments of cross-strait relations under the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party and mainland-friendly Kuomintang governments. Before starting work at the South China Morning Post in 2006, he wrote for Reuters and AFP for more than 12 years.