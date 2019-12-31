President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly accused Beijing of meddling in the run-up to the elections. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan lawmakers expected to pass anti-infiltration bill 10 days ahead of elections
- Ruling DPP, which has majority in the legislature, vows to pass controversial bill to criminalise political activities backed or funded by Beijing
- Main opposition KMT calls it a ‘political tool’ used by President Tsai Ing-wen and her government to silence dissent
Topic | Taiwan
