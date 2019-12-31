Workers walk alongside a “vocational skills education centre” in Dabancheng in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Reuters
Top US diplomat Mike Pompeo to raise Uygur issue with Beijing’s allies on upcoming Central Asian tour
- US Secretary of State will bring up China’s mass internment of Muslim ethnic minorities with his central Asian counterparts during January trip
- Will conduct meetings with representatives from countries that support Beijing’s actions in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region
Topic | Xinjiang
