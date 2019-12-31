President Tsai Ing-wen has accused Beijing of interfering in the island’s elections. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

Taiwan’s anti-infiltration bill: McCarthyism or a ‘safety net’ to counter election meddling?

  • President Tsai Ing-wen and the DPP are pushing for the controversial legislation to be passed by the end of the year
  • But critics say the party is trying to silence dissent ahead of the polls, that the language is vague, and it could even see a return to ‘white terror’
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 6:37pm, 31 Dec, 2019

Lawrence Chung covers major news in Taiwan, ranging from presidential and parliament elections to killer earthquakes and typhoons. Most of his reports focus on Taiwan’s relations with China, specifically on the impact and possible developments of cross-strait relations under the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party and mainland-friendly Kuomintang governments. Before starting work at the South China Morning Post in 2006, he wrote for Reuters and AFP for more than 12 years.