Hong Kong has experienced six months of anti-government protests. Photo: May Tse
Chinese President Xi Jinping says ‘sincerely hopes for best’ for Hong Kong in New Year’s Eve message
- Chinese leader says city can only thrive if unrest ends and highlights Macau as positive example for ‘one country, two systems’ model
- Speech does not directly address US trade war, but says China will continue with opening up policies
Topic | Xi Jinping
Hong Kong has experienced six months of anti-government protests. Photo: May Tse